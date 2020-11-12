The Spider wants to make a deal in the Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt trailer

A dramatic new trailer released today for the upcoming Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt showcases the arrival of Xivu Arath and gives words to the question that's on everybody's mind: "What if we are not the only ones to whom the Darkness speaks?"

The Darkness, of course, is the counterpart to the Light, introduced to Destiny 2 in the very recent Beyond Light expansion. And it has apparently, somehow, attracted the attention of Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War, who's making moves to consolidate her power that, naturally, present an existential threat to our solar system.

Osiris, who's been crunching the numbers on all of this behind the scenes, has turned to you for help (again). But you're not facing this threat alone—you'll be backed up by a mysterious Guardian who calls himself The Crow. Except this Crow fellow is actually Uldren Sov, the bad guy who put Cayde-6 into the ground in the Forsaken expansion. Now, though, it seems that he's amnesiac, which opens the door to some very interesting ethical questions about responsible behavior and retribution.

On the gameplay side of things, Season of the Hunt will see the appearance of Hive shrines throughout the system, which the charming antihero known as the Spider would very much like you to deal with. There will be a couple of new Exotic weapons added this season, including the returning Hawkmoon hand cannon and a shotgun called Duality, which you can actually grab now. The same goes for the new seasonal artifact called Fang of Xivu Arath, and of course a brand-new season pass with free and paid reward tracks.

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt kicks off on November 17. Details are up at bungie.net, and you can check out the Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt calendar right down below.