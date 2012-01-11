The Settlers Online open beta now live

Free to play browser-based city builder, Settlers Online has sprung into open beta phase. Suck the resources from the land to sustain your palaces, raze forests and raid the oceans to raise ambitious new structures. Then, when nature just can't take it anymore, start a fight and get into some turn based combat with your mates and steal their wood as well. You can sign up and start playing for free on the Settlers Online site now, or check out our Settlers Online preview for an overview.