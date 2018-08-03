The Russian Subway Dogs launch trailer features real dogs talking about videogames

Russian Subway Dogs, the game about dogs who ride the subway in Russia (and also steal food, hang out with cats, juggle vodka, and fight bears) is now available on Steam, and to get things off on the right paw developer Spooky Squid Games has released a launch trailer featuring real dogs doing pretend interviews about the game.

Hey, I think it's cute.

Russian Subway Dogs is based on the real-life homeless dogs in Moscow, who have apparently figured out how to survive and even thrive in the city's subway system. Some of them have actually learned how to use the subways to commute between regular stops, begging for food in popular, high-traffic areas during the day, and then retiring to quieter areas at night for sleep. ABC News actually did a report on them in 2010.

The game is a little more fanciful, as the dogs will undertake missions provided by the Proletaricat, like creating a "bear-b-q," making fishsicles, or eating a vegetarian diet. Food must be acquired (which is to say, stolen), and it sounds like there may be some drinking involved as well. Russian winters are tough on everyone.

During the first week of launch, $1 from each sale of Russian Subway Dogs will be donated to Save Our Scruff, a Toronto-based charity that finds homes for rescue dogs around the world. More information about the game, and a link to a free "rough sketch" prototype, can be had at spookysquid.com.

Update: The post originally stated that Russian Subway Dogs was being published by Devolver Digital. Devolver is not actually involved in the project.