The prices on Prime Day SSD deals means it's never been a better time to grab a speedy 2TB drive

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. It's our favorite high-speed SSD, and at this price makes a great upgrade for your gaming rig's boot drive.

Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again, and along with all the other resellers out there trying to compete with the ease of Bezos et al., it means that there are some great deals to be had. Particularly when it comes to storage. In fact, because of this year's Prime Day SSD deals (opens in new tab), it looks like an absolutely wild time to upgrade your gaming rig's storage.

The depth of the cuts is particularly surprising because the SSD market has been knocking out some good deals this year already. It isn't like the GPU market, which needs an excuse to try and right the wrongs of the last couple of years—even the speediest SSDs have been affordable for a while now. Still, you're now looking at top-quality SSDs that are the cheapest they've ever been.

It isn't just the budget offerings that are rolling in at tempting price points either, some of the best drives around can now be had at a fraction of what you would have paid only a year ago. You're really spoiled for choice right now. For instance, our fave SSD right now, the stunningly speedy WD_Black SN850 can be had in 1TB trim for just $110 (opens in new tab).

That's ridiculously good value and would be the easiest recommendation in the world if it wasn't for the fact that the 2TB SN850 rolls in at just $180 (opens in new tab). If you can push your finances to cover the 2TB model, then that'll have you set for years. Just for some context here, that's cheaper than the 1TB model originally retailed for at launch—it initially cost $230 when I first reviewed it back in January 2021.

You don't have to go down the high-performance route to pick up a bargain either—if you're mainly looking to bolster the capacity of your machine, then the WD_Black SN770 is also worth checking out at $99 for the 1TB model (opens in new tab). It's a DRAM-less drive, but honestly, you wouldn't know in real-world testing.

Alternatively, Samsung 980 is also worthy of consideration, as the 1TB model can be had for as little as $90. It's only a PCIe 3.0 drive, but if you've got an older machine that doesn't support PCIe 4.0, then this is a great budget offering. If you're after a more capacious 2TB PCIe 3.0 drive, then the 2TB SK Hynix Gold P31 can be yours for $159 (opens in new tab).

This affordable SSD is perfect for anyone looking for a modest storage upgrade. SK hynix SSDs are almost never on sale so we were surprised to see these marked down by the best part of $40. This is a PCIe 3.0 drive, so there are faster options out there, but it's still not exactly what you'd call slow.

Still, if you want one recommendation for storage this Amazon Prime Day, that 2TB WD_Black SN850 is going to take some serious beating. It's super fast and it's one of the cheapest SSDs around right now. What more could you ask for?