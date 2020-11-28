The perfect internal hard drive for COD fans has a Cyber Monday price cut

Cyber Monday is coming, and if you're like me and managed to miss out on all the great Black Friday deals, it might be worth stopping by our Cyber Monday hub for a look. Rid yourself of the dreaded FOMO, there's still some juicy deals to go around.

In fact, there's finally an internal hard drive deal about that will accommodate for the excruciating game install sizes of all these modern, graphic-intensive games—the Seagate Barracuda Pro 14TB SATA HDD is down to a nifty $409.99 on Amazon. So, if you're going to be installing the 187.9GB Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War any time soon, why not take a look. Sure, it may load up a little slow from an HDD, but at least it'll actually fit.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Okay, maybe playing games from a HDD isn't the smartest option, but think about it like this: you can have your humongous games downloaded ready for when you do want to move them over to your SSD and install them, as opposed to waiting for them to download—which, at this point, could take days.

Anyway, back to the main event... The 14TB Seagate Barracuda Pro is part of Seagate's performance oriented series. You're looking at a 7,200 RPM spindle speed rather than 5,400 RPM, and a generous 256MB of cache. The 14TB model has a maximum throughput and read performance of 250 MB/s, and uses 6.9 watts of power in use, and 4.9 while idle.

With eight platters, each holding a whopping 1.75 TB as they spin, Seagate had to encase the mechanisms in a sealed, helium-filled unit, just to keep it all running properly. That's right, you can have helium inside your PC components. Isn't that what you've always wanted?

Massive Bulk Storage Deal Seagate Barracuda Pro | 14TB | $549.99 $409.99 on Amazon (save $140)

This ridiculous sized HDD is great for those looking for extra storage space to hold files you don't need speedy access to. The 7,200 RPM spindle speed and 256MB cache are certainly something. And the throughput and read performance of 250MB/s ain't bad for an HDD either. It's 25 percent off at the moment, and comes with a 5-year warranty, so don't miss out.View Deal

So, while you may have trouble playing games straight from it, you've got hoards of backup storage for your spare games, movies, photos, music and the like. And right now, it's a quarter off the list price of $549.99. Not a bad deal if you ask me.