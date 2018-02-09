The Overwatch hacker Sombra is next in line for a rework

Sombra has never really had a place in Overwatch. Categorized as an Offense hero, her wide weapon spread causes her to pump out significantly less DPS than heroes like Tracer and Soldier: 76. She ends up feeling more like a hybrid-support hero, helping her team with healing via hacked health packs.

According to principal designer Geoff Goodman, Sombra is set to receive some changes on the next Overwatch PTR, which should be up fairly soon. Here's a sneak peek of the changes, which he detailed in a forum post:

No longer gains ult from health pack healing

Weapon Spread decreased by 10%

Hacking speed increased from 0.8s to 0.65s

Hacking will disable more abilities. Basically any ability that requires a button press will also be disabled.

Goodman said that basically any ability that requires a button press will be disabled by Hack. This includes Genji's Wall Climb and Double Jump, Pharah's Hover Jets, Hanzo's Wall Climb, and Mercy's Angelic Descent. Currently if Lúcio is hacked, it disables him from swapping songs—now the currently playing song will be disabled as well.

"The idea here is to take some power out of her ult (and awkwardness of ult gain through health packs), and give her more power and usefulness in the rest of her kit," Goodman said.

These changes and more—possibly the talked-about reworks for Symmetra, Hanzo, and Mei?—will be included in the next PTR. We'll have the full list of changes whenever that goes live.