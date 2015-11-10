Popular

The Overwatch beta now has three new characters

If you're among the lucky few with access to the Overwatch beta, then you're about to get luckier: the three new heroes announced at Blizzcon – D.Va, Mei and Genji – are now playable. Chris Thursten played with each character earlier this week and wrote up his impressions over here.

It's been a big week for Overwatch news. The game won't be free-to-play as many had expected, which means Blizzard isn't quite sure how they will roll out new characters post-launch – or whether they will at all. Tom Marks chatted with Game Director Jeff Kaplan and Creative Director Chris Metzen at Blizzcon, and it's a valuable interview if you're eager to learn about what's shaping up to be a Very Important Shooting Game.

Overwatch launches in June 2016.

