The Outer Worlds release date appears then disappears on Steam

The Outer Worlds, Obsidian's upcoming first-person RPG, could be launching as soon as August 6, if a release date that was quickly added and then removed from Steam is to be believed. An update to the game's Steam page included the release date, along with details on language support and more, though clearly someone hit the switch too early. The release date has since been replaced with 2019.

Obsidian has yet to comment on an official release date, but August 6 doesn't sound implausible. While the developer is known for sprawling RPGs like New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds will be a bit leaner, clocking in at anywhere from 15 to 40 hours. It certainly doesn't sound like a small game, but it will be one of Obsidian's shortest.

While a game's length doesn't necessarily determine how long it takes to create, the shift from sandboxes to a tightly controlled world is bound to save Obsidian some time and, according to co-director Leonard Boyarsky, is a more realistic goal for a team of this size with the budget it has. Tyranny was similarly more focused and popped up very quickly, though it was also an isometric RPG that had the benefit of Pillars of Eternity, in particular its modified Unity engine, as a foundation.

Restraint is the opposite of what we usually get in RPGs these days, which seem to forget that we're merely mortal and our time on this plane is fleeting. Potentially being able to finish it up in a weekend or two is one of its biggest selling points for me. My life is spent endlessly gathering RPGs, knowing the only way I'll ever make a dent in the list is nobody releases a new game for the next few years.

While the release date is gone for now, SteamDB has saved the changes for posterity. Its brief appearance doesn't guarantee an August 6 launch, but it's a good indicator. In the meantime, here's everything we know about The Outer Worlds.