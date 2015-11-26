The original Fallout is being modded into Fallout: New Vegas

The original Fallout is still immensely playable, but it does look old. Fallout: New Vegas looks pretty old too for that matter, but this modding project, which aims to bring the story of Fallout to the New Vegas engine, is likely to be seen as an improvement by some.

Interestingly, the mod will stay true to the structure of the original Fallout, which featured a bunch of isolated areas rather than a sprawling sandbox. As the video below demonstrates, there's a grid-based overworld map allowing travel between each, though the modders intend to exercise creative license and create their own overworld eventually.

Full details on the work-in-progress mod can be seen over on NexusMods. Check out the video below, and thanks to VG247 for the heads up.