The one PC purchase guaranteed to upgrade your gaming rig is just $63

By Dave James
published

Get the ultimate PC gaming setup, no matter what silicon sits in your rig.

Bathtub Geralt statuette
(Image credit: Dark Horse)
Bathtub Geralt | Polyresin | Rubber Duck included | 5.5 x 3.5 x 8-inches | $79.99 $62.75 at Amazon (save $17.24) (opens in new tab)
The man, the myth, the bathtub. It's the iconic PC gaming meme made flesh. Well, polyresin. And now it can be yours with a 22% discount. Bargain, eh?

Forget buying a new graphics card, don't worry about replacing that old Celeron CPU, that 256GB hard drive still works, so why replace it? No, here's the one upgrade you can make to your gaming PC setup that is 100% guaranteed to improve your performance in the true spirit of PC gaming...

It's Bathtub Geralt (opens in new tab). And he's available for just $62.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now.

Balance this eight-inch statuette atop your rig and, while you may not achieve any higher frame rates in your favorite games (The Witcher 3, top of that list, obvs.), you can be certain you've achieved something special in the field of PC gaming. And just like that, your setup will be complete.

Seriously, you can just stop there, your job is done. PC gaming ticked off the list and you can move on with your life. It's been lovely knowing you, have fun whatever hobby you move on to hitting a 100% achievement rating on next.

Dave James
Dave James

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

