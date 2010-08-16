The Old Republic's Sentinel and Guardian revealed

Isn't being a Jedi boring? I mean, sure, you've got a laser sword, you can see into the future, your reactions and decision-making processes are heightened by exposure to an all powerful psychic force that grants you telekinesis and advanced healing, but man, don't you just wish you either had a load of armour, or two laser swords? If only Bioware would announce exactly those two specialisations for the Jedi class in their upcoming MMO RPG Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Oh wait, what's this?

It looks like the Sentinel, on the left, is good at using a lightsaber in a really damaging way. He's the damage dealer. Don't ask me how, but when he cuts off your hand and the energy blade cauterizes the wound, he knows how to make it hurt up to 50% more. And he's got two! The official site has this to say:

"Control and focus are the hallmarks of the Sentinel. Through years of training the Sentinel learns the art of using two Lightsabers simultaneously to create an intricate web of damage that is almost impossible to evade. Manipulating the Force, the Sentinel can see holes in the enemy defense, potential flaws in their own technique and how best to plan for both."

See? He can see into the future and know that he's going to cock up this lunge and this Sith asshole is going to stab him in the balls.

On the right, you've got the Guardian. He's really good at killing people with a laser sword in a threatening way. When this guy stabs you with a searing hot beam of energy, he also pisses you off. Also, he's got a bunch of armour. Here's the word from the Jedi Knight's class page :

"A wall between the good people of the Republic and their enemies, the Guardian stands firm in the face of overwhelming odds and dares opponents to attack. Perfect concentration and use of the Force allows smooth movement even in heavy armor--making the Guardian a hard target to take down. Leaders on and off the battlefield, Guardians are known for inspiring allies to amazing feats, making them invaluable for conflicts of any size."

"You there! Stab those droids!"

Edit : Josh has just reminded me that the latest issue of PC Gamer US, which hit newsstands today, features an extensive reveal of these classes. It's got more details, some developer comments, and much bigger pictures.