The NZXT S340 case is down to $55 on Newegg

If you're looking for a case for your next PC build but don't want to break the bank, then the NZXT S340 is the way to go. It's our favorite budget ATX mid-tower case, and you can get one today on Newegg for $55.

The NZXT S340 has a nice clean design, with plenty of room inside for your cable management, components, and even liquid cooling radiators. It's a great case for your first ever build thanks to its simplicity, but we'd also recommend it for advanced builders looking for something on the cheaper end.

There are lots of color options, including a Razer version, but only the Black and the Matte Black / Blue Steel versions are down at $55 today, both after rebate. It's rarely this cheap, usually staying around $70, so it's a good time to buy.

