The Marvellous Miss Take is a slimmed-down heist game

Steal a glance at The Marvellous Miss Take, a streamlined, entirely mouse-driven stealth game. Your job is to think positionally; avoiding guards that will change patrol routes on the fly.

There's no combat or take-downs, so distraction is key. Rather than crouching and hiding, you're meant to manipulate the guards to quickly slip past their patrols.

It's an interesting take on the genre, and attractive and stylistic in its execution. Hopefully it's got enough tricks to sustain the system over the course of a campaign.

The Marvellous Miss Take is due out on 20 November.