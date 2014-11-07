Popular

The Marvellous Miss Take is a slimmed-down heist game

By

The Marvellous Miss Take

Steal a glance at The Marvellous Miss Take, a streamlined, entirely mouse-driven stealth game. Your job is to think positionally; avoiding guards that will change patrol routes on the fly.

There's no combat or take-downs, so distraction is key. Rather than crouching and hiding, you're meant to manipulate the guards to quickly slip past their patrols.

It's an interesting take on the genre, and attractive and stylistic in its execution. Hopefully it's got enough tricks to sustain the system over the course of a campaign.

The Marvellous Miss Take is due out on 20 November.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments