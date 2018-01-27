The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2 will be out on February 14

The PC port of JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2 will release on February 14, localisation studio Xseed games announced in a livestream of the game yesterday. It was the first time we've seen a good portion of it running on PC, and it went smoothly—if you were a fan of the previous game, it might be worth a watch, and for anyone not familiar with the series it's a chance to see its blend of exploration, dialogue, fishing and turn-based combat.

It's the sequel to Trails of Cold Steel, which was ported to PC last year. The story picks up a month after the first game, and revolves around hero Rean's quest to save his friends and end a civil war. The PC version contains 50% more lines of English voice acting than the original, as well as ultrawide aspect ratio support and a turbo mode to help you zip through the game faster.

Best of all is its 'instant resume' feature, which lets you launch your latest save file direct from the Steam client. That's all thanks to Durante, the modder that fixed Dark Souls on PC, who has been helping Xseed with the port. And speaking of save games, the game will recognise any save files you have from the first Trails of Cold Steel and build that into the story, so any characters you met in the previous game will remember you this time around. It's a nice touch.

No word on the price yet, but here's the Steam page.