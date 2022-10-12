The internet is mocking Meta for announcing its 'probably most requested feature': legs

By Joshua Wolens
published

From toe to tip, that's a Zuck.

An image of Mark Zuckerberg and a colleague showing off their legs in the metaverse
(Image credit: Meta)
Audio player loading…

Here's a question for you: what do you reckon is Meta's "most requested feature" on its roadmap to the VR revolution, according to Mark Zuckerberg? Avatars without the cold, dead eyes of a killer (opens in new tab)? Rehiring Meta's fired ethics team (opens in new tab)? A point?

Wrong, wrong, and wrong again. At yesterday's Meta Connect event, when Mark Zuckerberg took to the stage in the form of his digital double—an avatar that does, in fairness, look better than the one from his August selfie (opens in new tab)—he revealed that the people have apparently been clamouring for one thing and one thing only: legs.

See more

Meta's Horizon avatars will become bipedal at some point later next year, as part of a big update that will make everyone's avatar as pretty as the one Zuckerberg was using yesterday. For now, though, those of us outside of the Meta C-suite are stuck with the legless avatars of old, watching Zuckerberg twirl and cavort on stage while all we have is our stupid arms and hands.

It's taken this long for Meta to conquer the lower 50% of the human body because, Zuckerberg says, legs are tough for standalone VR headsets to figure out. In his presentation, Zuckerberg gave the example of sitting with your legs under a desk (which I can't wait to do in a completely virtual world with limitless imaginative potential): once they're out of sight, the headset doesn't know what they're up to. So, Meta says it needs to build an AI model to predict what the heck your legs are doing under there.

The entire announcement had an air of unreality to it, which isn't out of character for Meta (opens in new tab). And just like with Zuckerberg's selfie from a couple of months ago, the internet has wasted no time memeing on the inherent weirdness of dedicating a chunk of your $300-billion company's (opens in new tab) press event to announcing legs. 

See more
See more
See more
See more

To be fair to old Zuck, Meta Connect wasn't 100% all-legs all the time, although that would have been a lot funnier. The company also took the opportunity to unveil the Meta Quest Pro (opens in new tab), a $1,500 VR headset notionally designed for high-powered corporate types, but that we just want to use to play games. Maybe the painful price tag is to cover the cost of all that intensive leg R&D.

Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

See comments