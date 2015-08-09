The International 2015 ends with a historic victory (spoilers!)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! If you don't want to know who won the International, look away now.

Did I mention that there'll be spoilers? Good. Let's continue.

After an incredible day of play at the end of an amazing week, EG have emerged as the greatest Dota 2 team in the world. These North American fan-favourites started a great year with a win at the Dota Asia Championship but have failed to seize very many titles since (until now.) Their victory today over CDEC will mean a huge amount to the team, particularly to EG.Fear who competed in the very first International five years ago, but has never lifted the trophy. Credit They take home more than $6.6m and the knowledge that they're the very best.

This has been an amazing tournament. You can find all of PC Gamer's daily coverage right here. Check back later for a more thorough report on the best of the final day.