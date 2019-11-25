Popular

The Intel i5-9600K is under $200 for Black Friday, its cheapest ever price

Newegg has one of the lowest prices ever for Intel's gaming CPU.

Newegg has rolled out its Black Friday deals for Intel's Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs. The most notable is the Core i5-9600K for $199.99—at $80 off its original price it's one of the best deals we've seen for the processor. You can also get its big brother, the Core i7-9700K, for $339.99, which is a good deal on one of the best gaming CPUs.

The i5-9600K offers 6-cores/6-threads with a base clock of 3.6GHz, a boost clock of 4.6GHz. The i7-9700K features 8-cores/8-threads with a similar base clock of 3.6GHz, but a boost clock of 4.9GHz. While both face stiff competition from their respective Ryzen counterparts, Intel's Core CPUs are great picks if you use your PC primarily as a gaming device. If you want to dig into the numbers a little, Jarred offered up a selection of benchmarks detailing the i7-9700K's performance.

Intel Core i5-9600K | $199.99 ($80 off list)
Newegg is offering one of the lowest prices available on Intel's excellent mid-range CPU, even if the real saving is closer to $30 than $80. It has 8 cores and 8 threads, and is great for most mid-range and budget gaming builds. View Deal

Intel Core i7-9700K | $339.99 ($70 off list)
One of our favourite gaming CPUs with a discount that helps make up for one of its biggest flaws: its high price. While it hasn't been $410 for most of 2019, it's still $30 below the average price.View Deal

Both CPUs need to be paired with an LGA-1151 socket, so if you're building a new system, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming motherboards for some helpful advice. You'll also want a good CPU cooler to keep your processor from overheating.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
