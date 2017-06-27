The Humble Store has heaps of racing games on sale right now

There are few occasions in real life when we can drive our cars or motorbikes at dangerously high speeds, but thankfully, in video games, there's rarely an occasion when we're called upon to drive slowly. And that's no better demonstrated than by the list of games in this new Humble Store racing sale.

Just look at the names: Gas Guzzlers Extreme, Race The Sun, Bang Bang Racing. None of those titles imply a sensibly-paced drive to the shops for bread. There are other, more high profile games in the sale too, including Mad Max ($7.99), Project Cars ($14.26), and Dirt Rally ($14.99).

Among the many games in there, quite a few aren't racing games in the traditional sense: Thumper – which is excellent – can be had for $11.99, while Roundabout is available for as little as $2.99. Formula Fusion, a Wipeout style futuristic racer, is also in there for $15.

Go forth and browse, though you'd be forgiven for refraining given the Steam sale is currently underway.