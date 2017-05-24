The Humble Game On Bundle has great games and supports charity

Game On is from the fine folks at the War Child non-profit, and it's a movement to "highlight the importance of protecting, educating, and standing up for the rights of children caught up in conflict." In collaboration with Humble, they've made it so you can support the cause and get yourself some great games in the Humble Game On Bundle.

As always, there are different tiers of games you unlock based on how much you pay. In the "Pay what you want" tier, you'll receive zany battler Worms: Clan Wars, hit mobile-turned-Steam game 80 Days, and the acclaimed detective game Her Story.

If you pay more than the average of $5.50 / £4.24, you'll receive a few more games to add to your collection. Grim Fandango Remastered is the first one, bringing a classic adventure back from the past. The Stanley Parable is a funny, subversive games which explores the concept of freedom. Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent's Curse is yet another game in the long-running adventure series.

If you pay $10 / £7.71, two more games become available. Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel adds a new dimension to the Borderlands combat with low gravity. You'll also get another old classic remade for a modern audience in Day of the Tentacle Remastered.

