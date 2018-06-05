The Humble Daedalic Bundle 2018 has more than just adventure games

The Humble Daedalic Bundle 2018 features a very nice selection of games from (surprise) Daedalic Entertainment, and what's actually a little surprising is that they're not all point-and-click adventures. Some of them are, of course: At the pay-what-you-want level, you get Memoria, an outstanding fantasy adventure set in the Dark Eye world, the less-consistent Deponia: The Complete Journey (first episode is good, but the second and third, not so much), the strategy-RPG Caravan, and the strange, hand-drawn Anna's Quest.

Move up to the beat-the-average price and you'll also get Silence, which a lot of people seem to like although I found it terribly disappointing, plus Witch It and Deponia Doomsday, a 2016 follow-up to the trilogy included at the entry level. Get yourself up to $12 and you'll top off the package with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, The Long Journey Home, and Bounty Train—and I will again say, insistently and without apology, that The Long Journey Home is a really good sci-fi adventure tale in the spirit of games like Starflight and Star Control.

(Shadow Tactics is pretty good too.)

There's also a Warframe in the bundle for the Foxglive Syandana cosmetic item, 200,000 credits, and three-day Affinity and Resource boosters. Funds dedicated to charity will go to support the American Red Cross, unless you choose something different—personally, I'm a fan of MSF, but there are literally hundreds to choose from. The Humble Daedalic Bundle 2018 will be available until June 19.