The funniest kills in Dishonored 2

Much like other stealth games, such as Hitman and Metal Gear Solid, Dishonored 2 is rife with hilarious opportunities. As YouTuber Zazismrx shows us in the video above, the world is designed to accommodate you and your imagination to allow for assassinations to be somewhat of a punchline to the various areas' construction.

However, these punchlines can't be delivered without the acute awareness and mechanical prowess of the player. Well, actually, sometimes the most hilarious moments occur completely by accident. Regardless, these are some of the players we applaud for finding creative and hysterical ways to take our their enemies.

One of the simplest ways to kill enemies humorously is to use Far Reach to pull them towards you and simply throw them off a building. That's exactly what Reddit user SquiddyFishy does to the clockwork inventor Kirin Jindosh, who flails wildly as he falls to his doom in the less-fortunate lower levels of Karnaca.

Another user, Muazcatalyst, had a different approach to taking out Jindosh. While attempting to take him out non-lethally, Jindosh's clockwork guards don't seem to care that you're using him as a human shield. I bet you can guess what happens next. And Muazcatalyst swears he *totally* meant to do it, too.

Why go through all the work when you can have an enemy take out your target for you? Heck, they're so polite, I'm sure they'd even take themselves out to save you from doing the work. That kind of hospitality is what Reddit user Hozukimaru113 experienced.

With how much your enemies have done for you, the least you could do is clean up after them. That's what Ghostwich did, and I have to say that he did a dang good job.

And of course, when you leave, it's only polite to close the door on your way out. Reddit user Vekta's no-kill playthrough may be ruined, but we applaud him for capturing this moment in time and sharing it with us all.