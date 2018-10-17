The funniest and deadliest tricks made possible by Fortnite's new vehicle

Fortnite's v6.1 content update is noteworthy for bringing us pseudo-Overwatch cosplay , but more importantly, it's also introduced a third vehicle in the quadcrasher. It might look like a normal two-person ATV, but take note of the massive jet propulsion engine on the back and hulking steel nose up front. You gain boost just by driving, which means you can tear through player structures, bonk players into the sun, and get some ridiculous airtime with timed NOS injections. It's Fortnite's most chaotic and unpredictable variable yet.

In less than a day, players have already been using the quadcrasher to claim stylish kills, perform wild stunts, and fly into space. Here's a quick look at what I'm talking about.

Mythical motor murder

Myth calls out the stunt, using a small hill as a quarter pipe to perform an impressive stunt that squishes an invisible (shadow) stoned player below. If you described the same scene to me six months ago and called it Fortnite, I'd say nothing and walk away.

Siri, give me directions to victory

Take a right at Tilted Towers. Drive up the hill. Drive down the hill. Drive through the person. The destination is straight ahead. ( Source )

High on horsepower

In another recent update, the freeform Playground mode got a few knobs to twist, including the near obligatory gravity slider. Turn it all the way down (think a happy thought) and you can fly the quadcrasher across the entire map. ( Source )

A normal game of golf

I felt like we needed a break from backflips and gasoline, so here's a person playing a normal hole of golf. Something to ground us. ( Source )

'Quadcrashers have been temporarily removed'

This one's a journey. Fortnite's physics have always been a little weird, so it's no surprise the quadcrasher challenges those laws a bit. Shopping carts disappeared a few times after they launched due to weird bugs and exploits, and I'd expect the quadcrasher to take a breather to sort things out soon enough too. ( Source )

Hang time

Back in Playground with low-grav enabled, this player didn't want to traverse the island, they wanted to traverse the cosmos. Watch them fly. ( Source )

Boop

Say it when it happens. Almost makes death cute. ( Source )

Ass mileage

Betrayed. Be sure to watch the original clip from the player's perspective for the whole picture. What you're seeing here are some of your grandfather's favorite videogame physics: unhinged from logic and inherently punitive. Poor sucker gets punted in the ass by their own ATV. ( Source )

I remember putting together a list of our favorite PUBG kills and thinking Fortnite would never be capable of something quite as steeped in slapstick, the comedy that naturally results from a looser leash on simulated physics. Yet here we are, barely over a year into Fortnite Battle Royale's life, and it's become exactly what I hoped: a funny mess of tools and toys that are just as fun to master as they are to mess with.