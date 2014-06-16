Popular

The Forest gets first major update—bugs fixed, sharks added

The Forest

Huddled tightly in the ill-light of a dying fire, you reflect on the last few days. You've hunted, scavenged, survived , and, of course, run terrified from cannabalistic mutants. "Well," you think, "at least their weren't any sharks." That's when you see the patch list for The Forest's first alpha update. Atop a feature list that also contains a simple raft and decreased turtle health, sits a single word: "Sharks."

In addition to the swimming predators, The Forest v0.2 brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. It's a broad range of changes that make for a great first step in the continued development of the game.

You'll find the full changelist below.

New features and tweaks:

  • Sharks
  • Simple raft now buildable via book (No Sail yet!)
  • Walls can now snap to form floors and roofs (experimental, can defy gravity)
  • New surprise item added to yacht
  • When being knocked out for first time you will now wake up in a random cave
  • Lowered fall damage amount
  • Birds can be killed with fire
  • Stamina recharge now takes longer
  • You can now block attacks with the red plane axe by holding down right mouse button
  • Timmy taken scene a little more dramatic, better lighting, sparks
  • Lowered intensity and range of fire light
  • Lowered health on turtle
  • Improved fish movement
  • Increased range of lighter
  • Enemies will drag downed friends out of danger again
  • Females will sometimes freak out at dying family members

Performance:

  • Improved load times
  • Reduced stutter
  • Overall performance increases
  • Big memory optimizations, should help crashing on some pc's
  • Improved cave wall memory usage
  • Dropped sticks and rocks are now pooled and shouldn't increase memory over time
  • Optimized hud rendering (10% faster on cpu)

World:

  • Improved lake water swim zones
  • Ocean swim zones now correctly rise and fall with tide
  • Underwater visuals improved
  • Improved terrain in some areas, reduced lumpiness in rocky area, fixed issues with caves poking through terrain
  • Fixed super deep ponds that could kill players by falling into them
  • Small old boat collision added
  • Plane exterior collision added
  • Improved balance on some grass textures (less bright)
  • Lowered top heavy pine tree to be easier to cut
  • Lots of small material/texture tweaks
  • Sunset/sunrise made brighter
  • Beach cave entrances made bigger and easier to enter
  • Improved world collision in some areas
  • Improved low resolution mountain textures
  • Improved terrain rendering and missing specular
  • improved cave lighting and details (caves 4,5)

Bugs:

  • Fixed countdown timer not taking different time zones into account
  • Fixed some spelling mistakes in tutorials and in survival book
  • Fixed shelter on fire spawning infinite logs
  • Fixed bug where day count was 1 more than it should be
  • Fixed issue where sticks,rocks and logs needed could go to -1
  • Fixed not switching back to default weapon after holding lizard, rabbit or fish
  • Fixed player not colliding with things tagged 'Prop'
  • Fixed light leaking into parts of some caves
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't cook multiple times on same campfire
  • Fixed spear being able to cut down trees
  • Fixed ponds flickering at certain distances
  • Fixed some items not being saved in inventory when game is loaded (some might still vanish, expect more saving fixes/improvements soon)
  • Fixed log holder not saving logs on load/save
  • Fixed twinberries not having eat icon and having wrong leaf texture
  • Fixed bloody tables in cave not being cut out of nav mesh
  • Fixed lizard and rabbit skin triggers not being connected to ragdoll body
  • Removed extra set of teeth and eyes appearing behind Timmy
  • Chopping dead bodies no longer results in player flying into the air
  • Animals no longer spawn multiple copies if on fire
  • Cannibals shouldn't run underwater or follow player out to the boat (they might run a little bit into water however)
  • Fixed some bushes missing vertex colors when cut
  • Fixed birds landing in sky, improved bird a.i. and performance

