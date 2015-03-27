Hearthstone’s Blackrock Mountain will be available next week

Blizzard has announced that the rollout of Hearthstone’s Blackrock Mountain adventure will begin next week on April 2nd in the Americas region, and April 3rd in the rest of the world. The hotly-anticipated expansion—see what I did there? Hot, because it takes place in the molten core of… fine, suit yourselves—is split into five wings, the first of which will arrive next Thursday, with each subsequent wing released a week later.

Unlike Hearthstone’s last adventure, The Curse of Naxxramas, Blackrock Mountain’s first wing will not be free. Instead, you can purchase all five wings for $25, buy each wing individually for 700 in-game gold, or use a combination of gold and real money with the price dropping by $5 for each wing you already own.

Hopefully Blackrock Mountain won’t be plagued by the same bugs and error messages we saw during the launch of Naxxramas. Once all five wings are out, Blackrock Mountain will have added 31 new cards to the pool. So far, 17 of those cards have already been revealed, and Tim and I have been reviewing them all as they’ve been spoiled. We’ve also already seen details of one of the first wing’s bosses, Coren Direbrew.