The first Windows 11 update doesn't address AMD Ryzen bugs; fixes coming soon

The first Windows 11 update just became available, but AMD users hoping for a fix of the Ryzen L3 cache issue will have to wait at least another week. It's being reported that the first official Windows 11 update somehow actually makes the Ryzen L3 cache latency even worse.

Microsoft and AMD said last week that some of the company's Ryzen CPUs could suffer up to a 15% performance hit on certain games when upgrading to Windows 11. Well, according to this report from Techpowerup, testing revealed increased L3 cache latency for some Ryzen CPUs after Tuesday's patch went live. According to a Microsoft blog post, Windows 11's October 12 update (KB5006674) mainly handles some minor security updates. There's even a helpful video that dives deeper into the update.

AMD took to Reddit to share the news that the L3 cache latency bug, and the UEFI CPPC2 (or its "Preferred Core") issue, have been resolved and that the company is targeting late next week to drop the updates for each. Enterprise customers running Threadripper and EPYC workstations can request the patch sooner.

These performance issues could be why many AMD users and, quite frankly, most of our readers have decided to wait on upgrading to Windows 11, at least until the massive Spring Update. It's a shame since AMD's CPUs—especially the Ryzen 9 5900X—have impressed us with performance and cost.