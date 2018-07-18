The final Hollow Knight expansion will release on August 23

The final Hollow Knight expansion, Gods & Glory, finally has a firm release date. As the trailer above reveals, the last chapter in the Hollow Knight saga will release for PC on August 23, and according to studio Team Cherry it'll be the largest one they've issued.

According to the studio's blogpost, the expansion will add new bosses, new music and new NPCs, as well as new quests. To coincide with the release, a new album of Hollow Knight music will release, compiling all of the new music featured in the four expansions.

"It’s not been said before, but Chris [Larkin] created all of the extra Hollow Knight music for free! If you love the music (and sound) of Hollow Knight, buy the album and support this incredibly talented composer!" It'll be available on Bandcamp, iTunes an Spotify on August 9, but there will also be a super limited vinyl edition, which you'd better pre-order here if you must have it.