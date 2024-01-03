The exceptional Tomb Raider reboot, a game with 140K 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews, is on-sale for the price of a cup of coffee

Ten years later the fantastic job that Crystal Dynamics' did with its 2013 Tomb Raider reboot has become even more apparent to me. The mature, 18-rated game took the campy, bright and cartoonish Lara Croft of earlier games and, instead, delivered a dark, hyper violent and at times gripping coming of age origin story with a strong female protagonist.

Yes, there's absolutely no doubting that this game, as well as its sequels Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, owed a lot to the excellent Uncharted series of games, but Crystal Dynamics delivered an action adventure platformer with a markedly different tone, protagonist and cast of supporting characters. It was a hit.

Fast forward and that hit Tomb Raider reboot is now $2.99/£2.49 at Steam, and after picking it up myself, I thought I would bring it to the PC Gamer community's attention, as I think it's a great PC gaming experience to get stuck into in the January gaming doldrums. You can check out the full details of the game below.

With over 140,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews from PC gamers on Steam, Crystal Dynamics' dark and violent Tomb Raider reboot from 2013 is a lot of quality PC gaming for, right now, very little spend. I've played this myself and rate it highly. The second game in the series, Rise of the Tomb Raider, is well worth a play, too.

If you're a big fan of Tomb Raider already, I'd also suggest checking out the series on CDKeys. The Tomb Raider reboot isn't quiet as cheap there, but there are plenty of options to pick up editions of the game (and its sequels) with bonus DLC bundled in for a bit more spend. Many of these extras are cosmetics, but there are a few extra playable tombs to raid, for example. Here's my top pick from what CDKeys offers.

This version of the reboot includes a few extra things, such as the Tomb of the Lost Adventurer DLC and some extra player outfits for Lara. There's multiplayer extras, too, but I doubt anyone is still playing this game's online offering. Still, if you can spare the extra cents/pennies, it may be the better edition for you.



As for how Tomb Raider runs today, on my PC gaming rig, which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a RTX 3090 Ti, I could turn every single setting up to 'Ultimate' and got an average frame rate of 118.7 fps. So, yeah, I can almost guarantee that this game will run flawlessly on your system.

For even more information on this entire trilogy of Tomb Raider games, you can check out PC Gamer's own verdicts in our Tomb Raider review, Rise of the Tomb Raider review, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider review.