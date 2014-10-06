Popular

The Evil Within trailer shows monsters, kills them

The Evil Within

The (entirely made up) alternate title for this video is "One Minute To Face-Tentacle". The actual title for this video is "Fight for Life". Either way, it is, to date, probably the most enlightening glimpse into how Bethesda's upcoming survival horror will play.

I am particularly fond of the name "Agony Crossbow". As if crossbows were designed for any other purpose.

Designed by Resident Evil's Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within purports to be a return to classic survival horror. Think low ammo, locked doors, and a creepy dude with a giant hammer and his head in a safe. It's out next week, on 14 October.

