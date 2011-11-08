The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim trailer tours the world

[VAMS id="oMszikM51Wl2Y"]

We haven't seen Tom Francis for a while. Oddly enough, his disappearance happened around the time we gave him that Skyrim review code. Where on Earth could he be? He's probably running a marathon somewhere, or studying renaissance literature and generally improving himself. Hopefully he doesn't overdo all that culture and exercise, we need him to turn in his Skyrim review before it gets released later this week.

Oh wait, I've just been informed that Tom's location IS known, and that during the first 48 hours in possession of Skyrim review code, he's spent more than 24 hours playing Skyrim review code, and in the interim, he dreamed about Skyrim review code. Our Skyrim review is likely to be quite thorough, but there may be a delay while we translate it all out of dragon tongue.