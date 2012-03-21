The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim patch 1.5 is out now, adds finishing moves and killcams

The Skyrim patch that went into beta last week is now live and free to download through Steam. The update adds new melee finishing moves and more slow mo kill cams to show them off. The patch also adds kill cams for ranged weapons and spells, so you can see the effects of your fireballs and frost bolts right up close.

Skyrim should get a bit prettier, too. The update allows shadows to fall on grass and improves the level of detail shift across snowy landscapes. There patch also squashes a few bugs and fixes a few quests. Check out the announcement post on the Bethesda blog for more. Steam's legions of Falmer are at the ready, and will update your copy of Steam automatically when you sign in.