The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim patch 1.5 beta adds spectacular stabbing and suplexes

[VAMS id="ayk17Ryk917AS"]

Ever suplexed a lizard? Me neither, which is a shame, as "suplex a lizard" is 26th on my grand list of things to do in games before I die. After installing Skyrim beta patch 1.5, I'm going to walk from house to house in Tamriel starting fistfights with Argonians until I have. Then I can finally cross that off my list and move onto number 27: "tickle a giant." Might not survive that one.

The patch adds a collection of new melee kill animations that'll let you finish off Skyrim's denizens with extra flair. The patch also adds kill cams for projectile weapons and spells, which look a lot like Fallout 3's dramatic long-shot cam. Shooting men off precarious perches is much more satisfying when you get to watch them topple to their doom in super slow motion.

To install the patch, select "Skyrim beta" from the beta participation section in your Steam settings menu. It's in beta, so it might be a good idea to backup your saves before making the switch, just in case. Here's the full changelog.

New features



New cinematic kill cameras for projectile weapons and spells

New kill moves and animations for melee weapons

Shadows on grass available (PC)

Smithing skill increases now factor in the created item's value

Improved visual transition when going underwater

Improved distance LOD transition for snowy landscapes

Bug fixes