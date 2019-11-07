The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play for a week

You can play The Elder Scrolls Online for free until Wednesday. Bethesda is holding a free play event in its sprawling MMO, and it gives you access to the full base game for a week.

The free play event started yesterday and runs until November 13 at 10 am EST / 3 pm GMT. If you've played in any of the past free play events, your character and progression will carry over into this one, but if you're creating a new ESO account, you'll get 500 crowns to spend in the in-game store, which is a nice little bonus.

Bethesda says this event gives you access to four starting classes: Nightblade, Templar, Dragonknight, and Sorcerer. You'll be able to explore 23 zones while pursuing the game's main storyline and the Mages Guild and Fighters Guild quests.

To get going, head over to the event page and select your platform, then follow the instructions to download The Elder Scrolls Online client. It's worth a try, if you've never played—after a rocky first year, The Elder Scrolls Online has found its footing and become one of the best MMOs out there.