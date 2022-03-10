The Dying Light 2 item that makes weapons unbreakable got nerfed, and players want it fixed

Audio player loading…

There are loads of different zombie-smashing melee weapons in Dying Light 2, from axes to hammers to an old pistol welded to a pole (it's called a gunhammer). And while players will constantly find new ones and discard old ones as they rank up, it's hard not to get attached to a favorite weapon somewhere along the way.

The issue is, weapons degrade as you use them and they can't be traditionally repaired. The solution? A well-hidden easter egg trinket, the Korek Charm , which can be attached to a weapon to give it near-infinite durability.

But there's a new issue that was introduced today in Dying Light 2's 1.2.0 patch , and it's not even listed in the patch notes. The Korek Charm, which originally added +500 durability to any weapon it was attached to, has been lowered to +300 durability. More shockingly, the charm now needs to be crafted at a cost of 666 scrap.

That is a massive amount of scrap. I was shocked when the Left Finger of gloVa (another easter egg item) cost 369 scrap. And the Korek charm now costs a ton more. If you have multiple weapons you'd like to apply the charm to, it'll cost 666 scrap each time. Considering the most scrap you can even carry at once is 999, that's a whole load of extra scavenging that'll need to be done in order to stick this charm on a weapon.

Many Dying Light 2 players expressed their unhappiness about this abrupt change to the charm, and it sounds like Techland heard them. The official Dying Light 2 Twitter account quickly assured players the charm "will be adjusted" in a future update and that the patch was an attempt "to balance it, not make it unfun ." Dying Light 2's lead designer also tweeted that they'll "try to restore it and make it more meaningful," while still pointing out it was originally intended as an easter egg "and not the official repair mechanic."

Official Korek Charm statement:* I hope you understand it’s an Easter 🥚 and not the official repair mechanic?* contrary to what I said it has been nerfed* after investigation I learned it was indeed tweaked without me knowing* I’ll try to restore it & make it more meaningfulMarch 9, 2022 See more

I can sort of see both sides. It is an extremely powerful item and makes any weapon nigh-unbreakable, which means lots of players will simply hang on to a few weapons forever instead of looking for new ones. On the other hand, I myself want to hang on to my favorite weapons forever instead of looking for new ones, because my favorite weapons are cool and I love them and there's not a standard repair system in the game. A crafting cost for the charm might be fair, but that much scrap feels ridiculously excessive.

There's no word yet on when a new patch will arrive or what specific tweaks or adjustments to the charm will be made, but we'll let you know when we find out.