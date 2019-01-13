The Dragonborn takes on Cthulhu in this sprawling Skyrim mod

Is Skyrim’s existing story not epic enough in scope for you? Need more giant, world-ending cataclysmic monsters for the Dragonborn to fight? Have I got the mods for you: Here There Be Monsters and its sequel Here There Be Monsters—The Call of Cthulhu , in works since 2015, are nearly finished as of this year. It’s a big, post-endgame quest chain that sees you taking on (or joining) the eponymous tentacled world-devourer as it awakens to slurp up the people of Tamriel. It’s also fully voiced, so it won’t be too jarring a transition from the regular game world. The update released on the first of this year finalizes much of the mod, adding the last of the dialogue, craftable weapons, new followers, and debugging the main and side quests for the new locations in the game.

I’m not sure I can convey the ambition of this mod without asking you to take a look. It adds not only new races and models but also large new areas inspired by works of the cosmic horror canon, like the plateau of Leng… and beyond.

Image 1 of 4 What a charming, bucolic little village with a quaint and strange statue. Surely nothing weird going on here. Image 2 of 4 Nothing to see here, just a casual dragon fighting something from the aether beyond the stars. Image 3 of 4 Seriously, that's an Elder Thing. Image 4 of 4 Warning: Do not look directly into dimensional rifts.