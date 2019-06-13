The Division 2 is free to play until June 17

If you've been waiting for an opportunity to try The Division 2 without having to actually spend any money on it, today is your day. Because from today until June 17, it is free to play as much as you want.

To get in on the action, pop over to ubisoft.com, log in to your account, download the client, and have at it. You'll have full access to the game, and should you decide to purchase it during or after the freebie, any progress you've made will carry over.

You'll also save a few bucks: The Division 2 is on sale on the Ubisoft Store ($40 for the standard edition, $67 for Gold, and $80 for Ultimate) until July 24.