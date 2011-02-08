The Darkness 2 announced for Autumn

The Darkness was a first person shooter from Starbreeze, developers of the excellent Chronicles of Riddick. You played a possessed mobster called Jackie on a quest for revenge, aided by a pair of demonic tentacles. These toothy chaps could be detached and used as scouts, or used to flip cars and eat the hearts out of enemies. The darkest thing about the Darkness was that it was only released on consoles. Thankfully, a sequel has been announced, and it will be coming to PC.

2K today announced that The Darkness 2 is due this Autumn, and will be developed by Digital Extremes, developers of Unreal, Unreal Tournament and the upcoming Homefront. The demon arms will make a return, and Jackie will be able to simultaneously dual wield firearms while unleashing hell with his unholy friends, effectively quad-wielding weapons.

In the first game, the demon arms needed to recharge in darkness after every few kills, it sounds as though the sequel will employ a similar system. The game will be ""layered with the use of dark versus light, steeped in deep and twisted storytelling, and engulfed in stylistic violence that is visualized through a hand-painted graphic noir technique that stays true to its comic book origins." Will the sequel live up to the potential of Starbreeze's original? We'll know more closer to the game's release in Autumn this year.

