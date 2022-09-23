The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene

Audio player loading…

The Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the first thing that's made me a little bit interested in playing Cyberpunk 2077 since its rough launch in late 2020. And it seems like I'm not the only one who dug the anime's interpretation of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077's player count has jumped up to an impressive million people per day. And for the last two weeks, the Cyberpunk 2077 Nexusmods page has increasingly been populated with Edgerunners-inspired mods. I've counted about 30 so far, released since September 15.

There are quite a few character presets and customization options: David's haircut lets you get your spiky hairdo on, or you could download a facial preset to recreate the character, though a lot of the personality's lost in the transition from 2D. This face preset for Lucy—one of several—looks a bit better, and has racked up almost 8,000 downloads so far.

There are a few other cool aesthetic mods, like Rebecca's pistols, but most are inspired by the show's music or general aesthetic. There are multiple menu replacement or music replacement mods: this radio station adds 13 tracks from the show into the game, for example. This tracks if you've seen the show: the pop soundtrack is excellently curated and really elevates some of the action scenes and character moments.

So far none of the Edgerunners mods are particularly big, but since CD Projekt Red recently released some more powerful modding tools, maybe there's a chance we'll see NPCs or even quests based on the show make their way into the game. I'd definitely be down to do a heist with David's crew if given the chance.