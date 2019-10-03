The Bradwell Conspiracy is releasing next week

The Bradwell Conspiracy could be a very interesting game. Following an explosion at a Stonehenge museum in the year 2026, you must make your way through the ruined facility to safety, aided by someone trapped elsewhere on the grounds who you'll communicate with through a pair of Bradwell AR Smart Glasses. But as you struggle to escape, you'll of course discover that things are not quite as they seem.

Indie studio A Brave Plan and publisher Bossa Studios began teasing sinister things afoot at Bradwell Electronics early this year, and got more specific about the game's setting and circumstances in a reveal trailer released in September. Today, they released a new trailer revealing the launch date of October 8. It also shows off more of the ruined museum you'll explore, and the SMP, "a powerful and portable 3D printer," that will enable you to interact with the environment.

There's not much in the way of detail on the Steam page, which says more about the development team than the game itself, although there is a weird code hidden at the bottom which I'm not even going to bother trying to figure out. A closer look at what it's all about can be had at thebradwellconspiracy.com, and if you want to go all-in on the setting, a surprisingly detailed website for the faux-corporation behind the game is up at bradwellelectronics.com.