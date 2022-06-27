The Boys showrunner wants to team up with Hideo Kojima to make a game

Audio player loading…

The showrunner and lead villain of Amazon's superhero spoof series The Boys (opens in new tab) are eager to have it made into a videogame—and they want none other than Metal Gear (opens in new tab) and Death Stranding (opens in new tab) mastermind Hideo Kojima to make it happen.

The idea came up over the weekend, when Kojima revealed that he'd actually been conceptualizing a dark superhero game of his own, but opted to shelve it after seeing The Boys.

"I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time, and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks)," he tweeted. "A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead."

Mads, of course, is Mads Mikkelsen, who starred in Death Stranding and would probably make an outstanding dark hero, or villain, or anything, really.

Kojima clarified what he had in mind in a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), writing, "Today, when superheroes continue to be mass-produced in the entertainment industry, this drama was to be a radical hard-boiled action film, neither hero nor villain, with an astonishingly black joke setup and a worldview that is the opposite of what we are used to."

It sounds like an excellent idea, and it attracted the attention of none other than Eric Kripke, the showrunner for The Boys. "Please come make a #TheBoys game," Kripke tweeted in response to Kojima. "We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw."

Please come make a #TheBoys game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw. #TheBoysTVJune 26, 2022 See more

And in response to that, Anthony Starr, who plays chief lunatic bad guy Homelander on the show, tweeted, "Second that notion (opens in new tab)."

Kojima hasn't responded to Kripke or Starr yet, and the likelihood of Kojima taking on a licensed Amazon game seems extremely remote at best: He is apparently already working on a new Death Stranding (opens in new tab), for one thing, and Amazon has its own game development studio anyway. But the idea of a Boys game headed up by a proven creator who's not afraid to get weird has some serious potential, and if Kojima was already thinking about something like that anyway, well—dare to dream, I suppose.

Alas, Kojima said in a later tweet that he's since watched a few more episodes of The Boys, and also seemed to put a little more distance between the show and what he had in mind. "The concept was the same, a black 'anti-hero; story in which a superhero and a human face off," he tweeted. "But the setting, gimmicks, and tone were very different from what I had in mind for my previous project."

I watched the first eight episodes of season one of THE BOYS. The concept was the same, a black "anti-hero" story in which a superhero and a human face off, but the setting, gimmicks, and tone were very different from what I had in mind for my previous project. pic.twitter.com/sekEiL6agEJune 27, 2022 See more

Thanks, Gamerant (opens in new tab).