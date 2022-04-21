The best budget Intel CPU is the cheapest it's ever been right now

The goal for putting together any budget gaming PC is to make sure each component you choose gives you the best gaming bang for your gaming buck. Outside of your graphics card, the CPU will factor in a lot of your cost. Thankfully, Amazon has got a sale on the Intel Core i5 12400 desktop processor for only $175, the cheapest we've ever seen this CPU.

The 6-core, 12-thread Intel i5 12400 is already one of the best budget CPUs you can buy right for less than $250. When it is on sale, it usually goes for around $200. The $175 sale price is an all-time low and practically a steal. Keep in mind you this CPU requires a newer chipset and socket, which means you'll need a motherboard upgrade if weren't planning one already. Luckily there are now some cheaper chipsets for 12th Gen Intel chips, such as the B660 and H610.

Performance-wise, it keeps up with the Ryzen 5 5600X, AMD's budget CPU, which is also on sale at Newegg, just if you're looking to build an all AMD budget gaming system.

In our review of the i5 12400, we dug into its overall stock performance and the fact it runs cooler than the Ryzen 5 and offers better overclocking potential. The i5 12400 shows that you don't need to spend a fortune to have a decent gaming experience. It received our Editor's Pick award and a 95% score. That's a pretty big deal.

Intel Core i5 12400 | 6 cores | 12 threads | 4.4GHz |

$237 $175 at Amazon (save $62)

The Intel Core i5 12400 was already a steal at its regular price, so shaving over $60 off it makes it an irresistible upgrade for any budget PC build.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 6 cores | 12 threads |3.7GHz |

$299 $200 at Newegg (save $100)

Just in case you were looking for a decent deal on a budget AMD CPU, this Ryzen 5 offers slightly better stock performance than the i5 12400 but is also slightly more expensive even with the discount.

Check our best CPUs for gaming to see how these two budget CPUs stack up against some of their more expensive, power-hungry cousins.