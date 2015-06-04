Popular

The Bard's Tale IV trailer shows first in-engine footage

By

Bard's Tale

The campaign only started two days ago, but already The Bard's Tale IV has raised over $930,000. And that was with a pitch video that was—if I'm being generous—a bit naff. Let's see what happens now that InXile has released actual in-engine footage of the game.

As you can see from the trailer, your party in The Bard's Tale IV won't be locked to a grid. Outside of combat, you'll be able to move freely and in real-time. "When I'm moving through that dungeon, I want absolute, full screen, particle effects, lighting, ambient music, I want everything to be like I'm there," Brian Fargo explained when we talked to him last month.

The Bard's Tale IV needs to raise $1.25 million to complete its Kickstarter funding. It's got 36 days left to do that, but, let's be honest, it'll almost certainly happen within the next 36 hours.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments