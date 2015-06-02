The Bard's Tale IV Kickstarter is go

InXile is back for another Kickstarter. With Wasteland 2 released and Torment: Tides of Numenera in development, it's now the turn of classic dungeon crawling series The Bard's Tale.

To be honest, I'm not sure this Kickstarter pitch video was the best way to get people excited about the project. Here it is anyway, just in case you're interested.

Read more: The Bard's Tale 4: Barrows Deep review

Remember the time, before Kickstarter pitch videos realised the need to be short, informative and to the point, when studios instead attempted to over-exaggerate modern trends in order to gently stoke the nostalgia of their target audience through extended skits? Yeah, that. Also, I'm not wild about the phrase, "help revive the dungeon crawl." Because, y'know, this.

That aside, what about the game? Note that the video does, at no point, mention the 2004 The Bard's Tale ARPG. I'm pretty sure that's deliberate. Instead, this is a return to the classic The Bard's Tales of old—party-based dungeon crawlers with plenty of puzzles, traps, monsters and secrets. It'll play similarly to Legend of Grimrock or Might & Magic, basically.

InXile is hoping to raise $1.25 million to make all of this happen, and say they'll co-fund at least $1.25 million of their own money to double the initial budget. If you pledge at least $20 in this, the first day of funding, you'll also get a free copy of Wasteland 2, The Witcher or The Witcher 2. Which is nice.

For more information, head over to The Bard's Tale IV's Kickstarter page.