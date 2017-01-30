The Banner Saga 3 Kickstarter is now fully funded

Less than one week after it began, the Kickstarter campaign for The Banner Saga 3 has achieved its $200,000 goal. That leaves well over a month—36 days, to be exact—to take aim at an interesting stretch goal.

For $250,000, Stoic will add the Dredge, which are "humanoid beings supposedly made of stone," as a playable race. In the original Banner Saga, the Dredge were the primary antagonists, and so only appeared as enemy units. As playable units, they'll be available in three classes: Stoneguard, Hurler, and Stonesinger.

"The Dredge are the colossal, armor clad ancestral enemies of the Varls since the beginning. They are hostile on sight to all other intelligent life," the Banner Saga Wiki explains. "They were formed when one of the gods, jealous of his peers, took their creations and twisted them into something bizarre and unnatural and then set them free to wreak havoc on the land. After some long and bloody wars the Dredge were thought to be extinct, but they started to slowly reappear and no one knows why."

Stoic said that more information about the lore and history of the Dredge will be revealed in a future update. "This is just the beginning, though! This is when the fun starts and from here on out it’s cherries on top for everyone!" the studio wrote in a Kickstarter update announcing the good news. "We have lots of great stuff planned that we simply didn’t think we’d get a chance to put in the game. Let’s do it together, shall we?"

The Banner Saga 3 Kickstarter runs until March 7.