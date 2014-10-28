The $200 Eidos Anthology arrives on Steam

If you have deep pockets and an affinity for all things Eidos, a new and very big bundle on Steam might be right up your alley. The Eidos Anthology is a collection of 34 games plus DLC, and while it's not actually everything the publisher has ever done, it feels awfully close.

Here's what you get:

Battlestations Pacific

Battlestations: Midway

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut

Deus Ex: Invisible War

Deus Ex: The Fall

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Blood Money

Hitman: Codename 47

Hitman: Contracts

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

Nosgoth (closed beta access)

Thief

Thief Gold

Thief II: The Metal Age

Thief: Deadly Shadows

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider I

Tomb Raider II

Tomb Raider III

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider V: Chronicles

Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Tom Raider: Underworld

That doesn't include the DLC, of which there is a great amount, particularly for Hitman, Just Cause, and Tomb Raider. It's a huge collection by any measure, and carries with it a suitably huge price tag of $208. Yowzah! If you bought all this stuff separately, however, it'd run you $425, so it still manages to be a deal. Check it out in all its mammoth glory on Steam.