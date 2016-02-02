The 20 most important cards that will be removed from Hearthstone Standard

This spring Blizzard is introducing the Standard format to Hearthstone, which will see card expansions cycled out the game on an annual basis. You can read the full details at the link above, and our comprehensive interview with senior game designer Ben Brode here. The first two sets to be removed are Goblins vs Gnomes and the Curse of Naxxramas adventure—that’s 153 collectible cards in total. Many of those are crucial to the top tier decks being played right now, so a lot is going to change overnight.

To help you prepare for Standard, we’ve created a list of the most significant cards which are going to leave, starting with the biggest and working back. Note that spring will also see the release of the next big Hearthstone expansion, which may include answers to questions like: “What the hell am I supposed to do without Death’s Bite?” Or not. The fun part is everything is about to change...