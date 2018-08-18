The 10 best deals from Fanatical's summer sale

Fanatical's summer sale is now on, offering up to 86 per cent savings across thousands of new and classic games, including Doom, Alien Isolation, Yakuza 0, and Monster Hunter: World.
And if that isn't enough to pique your interest, from now until 23:59 (UK time) on August 26, 2018, you can also save an extra 10 per cent on all listed prices by using the code SUMMER10.
Tempted? Us, too. Here's our pick of the very best deals going right now:
- Doom - 67%
- Turok Bundle - 86%
- Alien Isolation Collection - 80%
- Yakuza 0 - 15%
- Fallout 4 - 67%
- XCOM 2 Collection - 55%
- Total War: Warhammer - 75%
- Total War: Warhammer II - 30%
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition - 68%
- Monster Hunter: World - 20% off (note: the SUMMER10 discount code does not apply to Monster Hunter: World)
For more, head on over to Fanatical.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.