That stylish-looking Hellboy roguelike will release on October 4th

Get ready for action brawling in the shoes of the big red guy himself, Hellboy, as Hellboy Web of Wyrd has a proper release date: October 4, 2023. The release date trailer dropped this week from developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment, and frankly that's pretty dang exciting.

First announced last year, Web of Wyrd is notable for a couple things: First off, that it's made with the blessing of and using a story by series creator Mike Mignola. Second, that it stars the late, great Lance Reddick as the voice of Hellboy.

For those of us who've been long-time devotees of the Hellboy comics this game is a truly beautiful thing: It's truly trying to capture the shadow-rich drawing style of Mike Mignola's world and character art in a moving 3D world, something no other adaptation has really pulled off. I think it's exceptionally notable because long-time fans have gotten burned pretty often by adaptations that promised to deliver Hellboy but really failed to understand what the charm is.

"Built in 1962 by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux, The Butterfly House is more than a mere residence; it’s a gateway. Built upon occult ley-energies, its strange angles and non-Euclidean geometries were designed with a singular foul purpose in mind: to open doorways into a terrible and fascinating dimension called The Wyrd," is some Hellboy-rich language and I unequivocally love it.

Web of Wyrd will be an action-rich brawling game with the punch-heavy fighting style of big red at the core: Punch bad guy, shoot bad guy, punch bad guy with larger, heavier fist. It promises to deliver roguelike runs at monsters that encourage you to learn patters, dodge, parry, and punch your way out.

You can find Hellboy Web of Wyrd on its official website and on Steam. It's developed by Upstream Arcade, who previously did stylish action shooter West of Dead.