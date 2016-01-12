Popular

That Dragon, Cancer out now

That Dragon Cancer

Today is Joel Green's birthday, and his parents Ryan and Amy have chosen to release That Dragon, Cancer to mark the date. That Dragon is a point-and-click adventure charting Joel's four-year struggle with cancer, from his diagnosis at 12 months old to his death in March 2014.

The Steam page cites its themes as faith, love and hope in contrast, I imagine, to a black background. I wouldn't expect it to be an easy experience, but likely worthwhile—reports so far are of poignancy like a punch to the gut.

As a birthday tribute, the Greens have declared today a world-wide pancake party, and invite us to share any pancake going-ons in memory of a loved one or for the sheer sake of pancakes.

