Tera gets free-to-play relaunch, adds new content

Tera, the combat-centric fantasy MMO, has relaunched as the free-to-play Tera: Rising - suggesting the game's various worldwide publishers are hoping for a phoenix-like rebirth of the Korean made RPG. Working in this new version's favour is the generous amount of content being offered to free players, as well as the new dungeon and arena being released with the 2.0 update.

A post on the EU Tera blog explains the new dungeon, called the Crucible of Flame. "In this special dungeon you'll compete with other players for new high scores. A special ranking list will show the best groups and players who reach a high rank can look forward to some exceptional rewards. This dungeon will also feature diverse difficulty levels, so everyone will be able to enjoy this new experience." The Crucible will be joined by a 3 vs. 3 PvP arena for level 60 players.

Tera combines a fluid and enjoyable direct combat system with some fairly questionable and uninspired mission design. I reviewed the subscription version back in June, although the chance to now experience its gorgeous worlds for free does make the game a much more enticing prospect.

If you're tempted by the free-to-play switch, here are some of my top tips for playing Tera: