Tell us about your fondest memory of playing Vanilla World of Warcraft

I can still remember with perfect clarity the first day I ever played World of Warcraft. It was also the first time I had ever built a computer, enlisting the help of a family friend to help me select out the parts and put it together. It was a crappy AMD Athlon 64 and some Nvidia GPU with only 128MB of VRAM, but hey, it ran WoW and that's all that mattered.

After a long day of building the PC (including a trip to the store when my tower proved too small for the motherboard), and an even longer wait while the four CDs installed WoW at a crawl, it was finally ready to play. I squeezed in a total of 15 minutes before my mom told me I had to go to bed because I had school the next day. I was heartbroken. The good news is I made up for that evening cut cruelly short by years of weekend WoW binge-sessions. Vanilla World of Warcraft was a game that I sunk hundreds of hours into, and it's probably one of the few games I can honestly say has defined me as person.

With the announcement of World of Warcraft: Classic at Blizzcon this weekend, I, like many of you, have been taking time to reminisce over those late evenings of slaughtering quillboars. This weekend, we want you to share your fondest memory of playing Vanilla WoW. Whether it was an insurmountable raid boss that your guild heroically overcame, or some random interaction with a stranger that always stuck with you, we want to hear your story. Next week, we'll round up the best, most nostalgic stories, and share them with everyone. So why not hop into the comments and wax nostalgic like the rest of us?